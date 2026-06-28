Employee dispute at West Philadelphia bar ends with fatal shooting

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting at a West Philadelphia overnight. Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument between employees. No arrests have been made.



Police are investigating after a fight at a bar in West Philadelphia took a deadly turn early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the 227 Lounge, located on the 1200 block of North 52nd Street.

According to preliminary reports, the violence stemmed from a workplace dispute.

Police say two employees at the lounge got into an argument that quickly escalated, resulting in one employee shooting the other in the chest.

The victim was taken from the scene, but died from his injuries. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the victim's identity and what sparked the deadly argument.

It is also unknown if police are still looking for a suspect.