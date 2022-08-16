Expand / Collapse search

Enjoy dynamic scenes in the sky at the Jersey Shore with Wind Wolves Traveling Kite Show

By FOX 29 Staff
Things To Do
WILDWOOD, NJ - MAY 24: Kites fly over the Wildwood Beach at the annual kite festival, May 24, 2003 in Wildwood, New Jersey. The Jersey Shore, a 127 mile stretch of coastline known for its variety of beaches, boardwalks, small towns, natural beauty an

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. - Kite enthusiasts with the Wind Wolves Traveling Kite Show are spreading the love of kiting with special events at Seaside Heights. 

Every Tuesday in August from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., you and your family can enjoy free kite flying and watch a professional kite flier use huge, entertaining kites.

To participate, go to Carteret Avenue beach, north of the Casino Pier. 

On Wednesday nights, the fun continues from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 7th Street for Kite Night which includes music, bubble storms and kites. 

Wind Wolves also has kite events on the Jersey Shore in September and October. 

For more information, click here. 