Enjoy Life expands recall of baked goods and snacks due to potential plastic pieces

article

A healthy food brand selling snacks and baked goods has expanded a voluntary recall of certain products sold in many major U.S. retail stores, including Trader Joe’s and Walmart, due to the potential presence of "hard plastic pieces."

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC first announced the recall on June 30 after an internal investigation revealed the possible issue in certain soft-baked cookies, chewy bars, and brownie bites. On July 20, the Chicago-based company expanded the recall to include an additional product, as well as more "best by" dates on four already-recalled products.

The recalled food products have "best by" package dates between Sept. 24, 2022, and March 13, 2023. They were sold in several major retail stores and online in the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands said it hasn’t received any reports of injuries or illnesses, and the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Customers who have any of the recalled snacks are encouraged not to eat them. The snacks should be thrown away, but hold on to the available packaging and call the company. For more information about the recall and how to get a refund, call 1-855-543-5335.

Enjoy Life recall 2022: Full list of impacted products

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz. with retail UPC 0094 0757 and best by date 2/3/2023*

The complete list of products covered by Enjoy Life’s voluntary recall is provided below. Newly added items are marked with an asterisk (*).

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6 oz with retail UPC 853522000184 and best by dates 2/4/2023*, 3/4/2023, 3/10/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz with retail UPC 853522000191 and best by dates 2/5/2023, 2/6/2023 and 3/5/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz with UPC 853522000214 and best by date 3/6/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz with retail UPC 819597013801 and best by date 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz with retail UPC 819597013818 and best by dates 2/6/2023 and 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz with retail UPC 853522000627 and best by date 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz with retail UPC 819597011258 and best by dates 3/3/2023 and 3/4/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz with retail UPC 819597012569 and best by dates 2/3/2023*, 2/4/2023, 2/12/2023, 2/13/2023, 2/20/2023, 3/12/2023 and 3/13/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz with retail UPC 819597012576 and best by dates 12/31/2022, 1/6/2023, 1/7/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/20/2023 and 2/12/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz with retail UPC 819597012583 and best by dates 2/3/2023*, 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023 , 2/17/2023 and 3/10/2023

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz with retail UPC 819597013290 and best by date 1/10/2023

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz with retail UPC 819597013313 and best by date 1/10/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack - (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) - 6/6 oz with retail UPC 819597014518 and best by dates 9/24/2022 and 1/20/2023

Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz. with retail UPC 0094 0757 and best by date 2/3/2023*

This story was reported from Cincinnati.