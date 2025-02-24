Escaped prisoner being sought in Delaware: officials

The Brief The search for a missing prisoner is underway in New Castle County. Kevin Wayman has yet to return from an approved work pass over the weekend. The offender was serving time for violating probation.



Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a prisoner who went missing in Wilmington over the weekend.

What we know:

Kevin Wayman, 37, is being sought after failing to report to Plummer Community Corrections Center after leaving on an approved work pass on Saturday.

Authorities say he also never reported to his work location, and that his current whereabouts are "unauthorized."

A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.

Dig deeper:

Wayman was in custody for violating his probation for robbery.

He was serving time at the community corrections center, where offenders are allowed to leave on approved passes to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware Department of Corrections, or your local police department.