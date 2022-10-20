Everett Beauregard murder: Police release new video of suspect, vehicle of interest in man's slaying

The Philadelphia Police Department has released new images and video in connection with the slaying of Everett Beauregard.

On September 22, Temple University alum Everett Beuaregard, 23, was fatally shot after leaving a friend's event in South Philadelphia. Authorities say he used public transportation to get home, getting off a train in the area of 34th and Market Streets before being gunned down on 35th Street.

Police say the suspect captured on surveillance video was lingering around the area around 11:21 p.m. before encountering the man.

Initial video released by police days after the shooting shows the shooter walking back and forth on 35th Street in University City for more than an hour before he encountered Beauregard, walked past him, turned around and shot him.

According to police, Beauregard was struck one time in the back of the neck, severing his spinal cord. After Beauregard collapses, the shooter begins running but fires another shot at the victim as he lay on the ground.

Police initially thought the shooting resulted from an attempted robbery, but the investigation revealed it was what police called an "unprovoked murder."

On Thursday, authorities released additional images of the suspect wanted for the 23-year-old's death in addition to a vehicle of interest.

Police say the images reveal the suspect is wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt during the time of the shooting.

Investigators also say they are looking for a 1990s to early 200s two-toned green Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is a vehicle of interest at this time.

The City is also offering $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the individual involved.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.