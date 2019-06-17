Everything you need to know about Philly’s free public pools

article

The summer swim season kicks off Monday with some help from Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt.

The Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer will join Mayor Jim Kenney host a kickoff event at the newly restored Bridesburg Recreational Center pool. The pool recently underwent a $3.7 million renovation and reopens Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia’s 72 free public pools will open on a rolling basis starting Monday through June 28.

Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation offers free swim lessons to young people throughout the pool season at all outdoor pools. Some pools are also offering adult swim lessons.

Starting Monday, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will also be collecting new swimwear for both kids and adults, as well as swim diapers, flip-flops, towels and goggles as part of its citywide swimwear drive.

“No kid should be turned away from a pool on a hot summer day,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Each swimwear donation we receive will give one more child the chance to learn lifelong swimming skills, and to cool down and stay active this summer.”

The drop-off sites listed below are accessible Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Center City - One Parkway Building, 1515 Arch Street, 1st Floor

West Philadelphia - Carousel House, 4300 Avenue Of The Republic

Northeast Philadelphia - James Ramp Playground, 3300 Solly Avenue

Northwest Philadelphia - Kendrick Rec Center, 5822 Ridge Avenue

South Philadelphia - Guerin Rec Center, 2201 S. 16th Street

North Philadelphia - Athletic Rec Center, 1400 N. 26th Street

A schedule for the first week of pool openings can be found below. The City of Philadelphia's opening schedule is forthcoming for week two.

Monday, June 17

Bridesburg Recreation Center (4625 Richmond St., 19137)

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22