Everything you need to know about Philly’s free public pools
PHILADELPHIA - The summer swim season kicks off Monday with some help from Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt.
The Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer will join Mayor Jim Kenney host a kickoff event at the newly restored Bridesburg Recreational Center pool. The pool recently underwent a $3.7 million renovation and reopens Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia’s 72 free public pools will open on a rolling basis starting Monday through June 28.
Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation offers free swim lessons to young people throughout the pool season at all outdoor pools. Some pools are also offering adult swim lessons.
RESOURCES:
Starting Monday, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will also be collecting new swimwear for both kids and adults, as well as swim diapers, flip-flops, towels and goggles as part of its citywide swimwear drive.
“No kid should be turned away from a pool on a hot summer day,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Each swimwear donation we receive will give one more child the chance to learn lifelong swimming skills, and to cool down and stay active this summer.”
The drop-off sites listed below are accessible Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Center City - One Parkway Building, 1515 Arch Street, 1st Floor
- West Philadelphia - Carousel House, 4300 Avenue Of The Republic
- Northeast Philadelphia - James Ramp Playground, 3300 Solly Avenue
- Northwest Philadelphia - Kendrick Rec Center, 5822 Ridge Avenue
- South Philadelphia - Guerin Rec Center, 2201 S. 16th Street
- North Philadelphia - Athletic Rec Center, 1400 N. 26th Street
A schedule for the first week of pool openings can be found below. The City of Philadelphia's opening schedule is forthcoming for week two.
Monday, June 17
- Bridesburg Recreation Center (4625 Richmond St., 19137)
Tuesday, June 18
- Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)
- O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)
Wednesday, June 19
- Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
- Feltonville Recreation Center (4726-4700 Ella St, 19120)
- Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
- Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
- Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
- Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
Thursday, June 20
- Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
- Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
- Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
- Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
- Pleasant Playground (6757 Chew Ave., 19119)
- Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Friday, June 21
- East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)
- Ridgway Pool (1301 Carpenter St., 19147)
- Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
- Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)
Saturday, June 22
- American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
- Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)
- Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)
- Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
- Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
- Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)