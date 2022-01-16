Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NJ police chief granted delay on reporting to prison

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

CAMDEN, N.J. - A judge has granted a request by a former New Jersey police chief to delay reporting to federal prison to serve a 28-month sentence on a conviction of lying to the FBI during a hate crime investigation. 

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler agreed last week that former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera Jr. should be allowed to remain free while seeking medical treatment for a number of health problems. 

Nucera was sentenced in 2019 after he was convicted of lying to the FBI. 

Jurors deadlocked on other charges, and after a second mistrial in December, prosecutors dropped the hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights charges.

