Ex-Temple University frat president found guilty of attempted sexual assault

The former president of a Temple University fraternity has been convicted in an attempted sexual assault case but acquitted of sex assault charges in another case.

Jurors convicted 23-year-old Ari Goldstein of attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman who was a freshman at the North Philadelphia university in February 2018. But jurors acquitted the Wrightstown resident of sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in November 2017.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Friday and resumed deliberations Tuesday morning. The defense argued that the encounters were consensual.

Two teenage Temple University students said they were sexually assaulted at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on Broad and Norris streets in February and March 2018.

Goldstein's trial and opening arguments begin Wednesday after jurors were selected on Tuesday.

One 19-year-old student told police she attended a party at the fraternity and was given several drinks. She said she became dizzy, lost consciousness and woke up later in bed with a fraternity member. She said she felt she'd been sexually assaulted.

The investigation led to the fraternity's suspension and Goldstein's removal as president.

Goldstein, then a Temple University senior, was arrested while waiting to board a flight from Boston to Israel.

Temple University said it encourages students with information or needing support regarding sexual misconduct to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234. Anyone within the Temple University community, as well as the general public, can also report anonymously online.

Goldstein's sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.