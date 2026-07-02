Extreme heat forces Philadelphia to adjust 4th of July celebrations

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing to celebrate America's 250th anniversary amid an intense heat wave. Temperatures leading up to the 4th of July will be over 100 degrees with added humidity. The city has made adjustments to planned events to help keep participants and onlookers safe.



An oppressive heat wave will roast Philadelphia on the 4th of July, forcing city leaders to make adjustments to planned celebrations happening in the city ahead of America's 250th birthday.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker held a press conference on Wednesday where she announced changes to upcoming 4th of July events.

The route for the Red, White, and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade starting at 11 a.m. Thursday has been shortened. The route for the Salute to Independence Semi-quincentennial Parade on Friday has also been modified.

The All American block party which was also scheduled to happen on Thursday has been canceled. The U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus with Queen Latifah on Thursday has been pushed back to 8 p.m.

"I want people to remember where they were when America turned 250-years-old, and what we did here in the place where it all happened," Parker said.

Local perspective:

Temperatures over the next three days are expected to exceed 100 degrees, with record-breaking heat on Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the entire region that won't expire until Saturday.

Philadelphia leaders are urging the public to take precautions when celebrating Independence Day outside, including drinking plenty or water, wearing light-colored clothing, and taking breaks from the heat when possible.