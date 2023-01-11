Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday.

Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, one in the stomach and the other in his hand.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no weapons were recovered, and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.