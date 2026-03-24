Fairmount Honda thefts surge: police report 3 stolen in a week, 2600 citywide

The Brief Police say more than 2,600 cars have been stolen in Philadelphia since the start of the year, with a recent spike in Fairmount. Thieves are now targeting newer model Hondas, especially those with push-to-start systems. Residents and experts recommend extra security measures, but some victims say even those are not enough.



Police and residents in the Fairmount neighborhood are sounding the alarm after a surge in car thefts, with thieves now focusing on newer model Hondas.

Honda thefts on the rise in Fairmount

What we know:

Police say three late model Hondas were stolen from the Fairmount neighborhood in the past week.

According to Philadelphia Police statistics, there have been 2,618 car thefts citywide so far this year, which is up 3.4% over the past month.

A Fairmount couple told FOX 29 their 2020 Honda Accord was stolen from the 800 block of North 19th Street. "I felt violated I left my cash in there I do have my windows tinted," said one of the victims who asked not to be identified.

The couple said they discovered at least nine Hondas had been stolen in their neighborhood recently. Police say a 2023 blue Accord was stolen from the 2500 block of Brown Street and a Civic was stolen from the 500 block of North 21st Street last Tuesday.

MJ with JAB Locksmiths said, "They’re going after the push to start Honda’s mainly they want the newer models." He explained that thieves are using devices easily found online to reprogram new keys for the cars within minutes.

The spike in thefts is affecting many local Honda owners, and even those who use faraday pouches for their key fobs have had their cars stolen.

"It is a little unsettling for me to know that this can happen, any time, anywhere, any day," said one of the victims.

MJ said he has been busy installing GPS smartphone-enabled kill switches in clients’ cars, which cost between $200 and $600.

"They cut the power off. So even the thiefs they come in they try to get in the car and they can’t get into it it’s almost like a dead car," said MJ.

Steering wheel locks are another recommended security measure and can be purchased for about $50.

Some residents say they are rethinking living in the neighborhood after these thefts.

"I don’t know if I want a Honda any more in Philly. It’s really risky getting a Honda in Philly at this point" said the victim.

Security tips and expert advice

The backstory:

Last year, police say Kia and Hyundai models were the most common targets for car thieves in Philadelphia.

Now, newer Hondas, especially Accords, Civics and CRVs with keyless entry and push-to-start systems, are being targeted.

Many Fairmount residents are sharing their experiences and warnings on local Facebook pages, hoping to alert other Honda owners and prevent more thefts.

Police and security experts say that while technology can help, no single solution is foolproof.

Residents are encouraged to use multiple layers of protection and stay vigilant.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the recent Honda thefts.

It is also unclear how many of the stolen cars have been recovered or if the trend is spreading to other neighborhoods.