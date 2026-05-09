2 men shot minutes apart in North Philadelphia, blocks away from each other
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PHILADELPHIA - Two separate shootings were reported just minutes apart in North Philadelphia late Friday night, with both incidents happening only blocks from each other.
What we know:
Police say the first shooting was reported around 11:41 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Darien Street.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body.
About 15 minutes later, around 11:57 p.m., a second shooting was reported on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.
In that incident, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
What's next:
No additional details about the victims or possible suspects have been released.
The incidents remain under investigation.