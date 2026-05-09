2 men shot minutes apart in North Philadelphia, blocks away from each other

article

The Brief Two men were shot within about 15 minutes in Philadelphia. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds in separate incidents. The shootings happened late at night at different locations.



Two separate shootings were reported just minutes apart in North Philadelphia late Friday night, with both incidents happening only blocks from each other.

What we know:

Police say the first shooting was reported around 11:41 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Darien Street.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body.

About 15 minutes later, around 11:57 p.m., a second shooting was reported on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

In that incident, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

What's next:

No additional details about the victims or possible suspects have been released.

The incidents remain under investigation.