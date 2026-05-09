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2 men shot minutes apart in North Philadelphia, blocks away from each other

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Published  May 9, 2026 7:41am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Two men were shot within about 15 minutes in Philadelphia.
    • Both victims suffered gunshot wounds in separate incidents.
    • The shootings happened late at night at different locations.

PHILADELPHIA - Two separate shootings were reported just minutes apart in North Philadelphia late Friday night, with both incidents happening only blocks from each other.

What we know:

Police say the first shooting was reported around 11:41 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Darien Street.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body.

About 15 minutes later, around 11:57 p.m., a second shooting was reported on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

In that incident, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

What's next:

No additional details about the victims or possible suspects have been released.

The incidents remain under investigation.

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety