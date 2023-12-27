Fairmount Park Rape: Murder suspect charged with 3 more rapes in Philadelphia from 2003, 2007

A man arrested last week in connection to one of Philadelphia's most infamous cold cases is now being charged with three additional sexual assaults, two of which occurred two decades ago.

Elias Diaz, 46, was charged with the 2003 murder and rape of 30-year-old Rebecca Park in Fairmount Park by the District Attorney's Office on December 19.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police announced formal charges for two more sexual assaults in Fairmount Park in 2003, and one in Pennypack Park in 2007.

His list of official charges now includes Murder, Rape, Attempted Rape, Kidnapping, Attempted Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, IDSI, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Indecent Assault, Abuse of Corpse, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering With Evidence, and related offenses. He is being held without bail.

Diaz was initially arrested in connection to three attacks by a knife-wielding cyclist on Pennypack Trail in Northeast Philadelphia last month.

Two of the victims were slashed by a cyclist with a machete, according to police, and a third was able to escape unharmed after the suspect became verbally abusive.

Philadelphia city officials confirmed in a press conference last week that they do believe the cyclist is connected to the Fairmount Park rapist from 20 years ago.

"This case goes back to 2003," Philadelphia District Attorney said. "And, since ’03, this suspect has been riding a bike and he’s been outrunning justice ever since then. Science outran this guy’s bicycle. Science got him. And that is a beautiful thing."

Police previously shared DNA composite sketches of the Fairmount Park Rapist.

Investigators say in April 2003 a 21-year-old woman was raped at knife-point while jogging on Kelly and Fountain Green drives.

Two months later, the same suspect is accused of raping and strangling 30-year-old med student, Rebecca Park, on the west side of the park. Her body was found four days later, according to police.

A 37-year-old woman was attacked at knife-point while jogging on West River Drive in October of 2003, but police say she managed to escape.

The victims described their attacker to police as a Hispanic man approximately 5-foot-8, with black hair, a thin mustache, or jawline beard and bushy eyebrows. In two cases, police say he was wearing an earring in his left ear and fled on a purple metallic 10-speed bike.

Following a nearly four-year hiatus, police say the same man is believed to have raped a woman near Frankford and Solly avenues in August of 2007.

DNA taken from the three victims linked them to the same suspect, according to police. Investigators have since shared DNA composite sketches of what the suspect could look like over the years.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore remarked, "These cases were all matched together and we knew we had a pattern of DNA and we knew we had the same offender."