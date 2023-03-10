Family calls for justice after Bucks County man killed by hit-and-run driver in Levittown

It’s been more than a month since a man was hit and killed by a driver in the parking lot of a Bucks County McDonald’s and the driver has still not been found.

"I texted and said, ‘Are you home safe?’ And, nothing!" Elise Poore, the victim’s fiancé, exclaimed. "Two hours later, I got a call from the hospital."

Poore, a Northeast Philadelphia resident, rushed to the ER at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, after she was told her fiancé, 47-year-old Jason Smith, had been in an accident. "I didn’t even know, I was waiting for the doctors to come and tell me what happened."

So began an odyssey into the depths of grief, learning her soul mate and her second chance at love, was killed, run over in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

"He dropped me off at 3:30 and he was killed at 4:15," Poore remarked.

RELATED COVERAGE: Police seek pick-up truck driver after fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's parking lot in Levittown

Police believe Smith, of Levittown, and the still unknown driver of a late model Chevy Silverado, exchanged words, possibly after a road rage incident. The driver struck Smith and drove off. Police say they found a hammer at the scene. They have some surveillance video, but no plate, no vehicle and no driver.

"My sister and I drive up and down Bristol Pike taking pictures of any camera and I was sending it to the detectives," Poore said.

Smith’s supervisor, Jerome Lowe, had this to say about Smith, "He was one of the top guys. He’s kind of irreplaceable for us."

Smith worked as a driver and forklift operator at Kelly Pipe, in Falls Township.

"He was very respectful and nice and the hardest worker at Kelly Pipe. He’d do anything for anybody," friend and colleague, Vinny Vill, described Smith.

Everyone who cared and loved him want answers. Elise is posting flyers and posting on social media. Jason’s company has added to a reward fund.

"Whether someone knows this guy, knows the truck, whoever the person is, maybe that will entice them to come forward if there's reward money available," Lowe said.

"Oh, he meant the world to me. He was just the sweetest person ever," Poore added.