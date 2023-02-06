Bristol Township police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run in Levittown restaurant parking lot

article

Police in Bristol Township are searching for the driver they say fled the scene after a pedestrian was hit and killed in an area McDonald’s parking lot.

Officials said the incident happened late Sunday afternoon, a little before 4:15, in the parking lot of McDonald’s on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike, in Levittown.

According to authorities, a man in the parking lot was hit by a gray Chevrolet Silverado. The driver then left the scene.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Officials say the Silverado was a 4-door pickup truck, possibly 2013, with a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed. It had black rims and a front vanity license plate. The truck might be missing an oval-shaped black, plastic trim piece used to cover a fog lamp opening.

Anyone with information regarding the driver, the truck or the incident is urged to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman, with Bristol Township Police, at 267-812-3056 or through email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.