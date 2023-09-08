80-year-old woman found shot to death in bedroom of Kingsessing home: police

A 911 call led police to a devastating discovery inside a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Thursday night.

An 80-year-old was found shot in the bedroom of a home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street around 9:49 p.m.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the motive is unknown at this time, but have identified the woman as Rose Goodman.

This is the second 80-year-old victim to be shot in Philadelphia this week.