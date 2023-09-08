80-year-old woman found shot to death in bedroom of Kingsessing home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 911 call led police to a devastating discovery inside a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Thursday night.
An 80-year-old was found shot in the bedroom of a home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street around 9:49 p.m.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead on scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia police officer surrenders to face charges in deadly traffic stop shooting of Eddie Irizarry
- Philadelphia Streets Department worker shot to death on-duty after deli fight: police sources
- 2 children among those rescued from rowhome fire in Grays Ferry: officials
Police say the motive is unknown at this time, but have identified the woman as Rose Goodman.
This is the second 80-year-old victim to be shot in Philadelphia this week.