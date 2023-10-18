Family reunited with Philly officers who helped deliver baby girl 10 years ago

An ordinary Philadelphia street corner was the backdrop of a heartwarming reunion Wednesday between a family and two police officers.

It was 10 years ago at the corner of Broad and Oxford streets when officers Justin Busam and Chris DeRose were met by a frantic man about a woman in labor.

"We are sitting there, and we see this Cadillac come cutting across in front of us and a guy jumps out of the passenger seat and starts running towards us," Busam said.

Derrick Reid said he remembered trying to keep his composure, but when the officers saw the panic on his face they knew he was in serious need of help.

Busam, an EMT, went over to Reid's Cadillac and saw Kamille Young in the backseat moments away from giving birth to her daughter.

"I yelled to Chris ‘Chris, this is happening, get me towels!’ and I said ‘You are going to have to push’," Busam told FOX 29's Greg Payne.

A few moments later, Kamille gave birth to her daughter Aamanee. The moment was something Busam remembers as one of his proudest moments as an officer.

"Usually we see the bad when we're out here, we deal with a log of negative, but this was one of those times when it was absolutely positive.," Busam said.

Kamile, Derrick and Aamanee, now 10, met the officers Wednesday at the same corner where the unforgettable birth story unfolded back in August 2013.

"I couldn’t be happier that you were available and that you were there to assist as well," Kamille said.