Uber driver sought after helping passenger suffering medical emergency: ‘I would hug him and thank him’

A rideshare driver is being called a hero because of his quick actions and calling 911 for his passenger.

That passenger, a 41-year-old man, is fighting for his life in the hospital. He was on the way to his job in an Uber when he suffered a medical emergency.

Now, his family is working to track down the driver and thank them.

What we know:

On February 25, 41-year-old Justin Anderson called an Uber to take him to his new job in Warminster.

His mother, Debbie, says he left Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia around 7 a.m., and at some point during that ride, he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

The driver quickly pulled over, called 911, and an ambulance arrived within minutes.

Justin Anderson remains in a coma at Abington Hospital, but his mother says she’s convinced he would not be alive today without the quick thinking of a man she calls a hero.

"It gives me a little bit more faith in humanity," said Debbie Anderson. "I was so thankful because had he taken any time or not responded the way he did, Justin wouldn’t be here. I really believe that,"

Doctors told Debbie that most people with brain hemorrhages die, so every second mattered.

They said her son probably would not have survived without that Uber driver’s quick response.

Now, she would love to personally thank him for saving her son’s life.

"It’s so important to get involved and not just disregard things. You don’t realize they’re so important, but they are, and he was quick-thinking in it, and I really think that has a big part of why Justin is still here right now," she said. "I would hug him and thank him. I am so appreciative of what he did."

What's next:

FOX 29 reached out to Uber to help find the hero driver. A representative says they’re trying to track him down so Debbie can possibly meet him face to face.

Justin has a long recovery ahead, so there’s a GoFundMe set up to help. If you’d like to donate.