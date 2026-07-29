Man shot by police during domestic incident in Lehigh Township

The Brief State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. A 49-year-old man was shot by police after a confrontation during a domestic call on Wednesday, July 29. The case remains under investigation and the man was taken to a local hospital.



State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was shot by an officer during a domestic call in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

Lehigh Township Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Heritage Lane for a domestic incident between a 49-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman on Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 3:51 p.m.

Upon entering the residence, police say a confrontation occurred between the 49-year-old man and officers, during which a taser was deployed and the man was shot by an officer.

After the shooting, Northampton Regional EMS transported the man from the residence to a local hospital.

The officer-involved shooting happened during a response to a domestic incident, and multiple law enforcement agencies are now involved in the investigation.

The Pennsylvania State Police say the case is being investigated by the Troop M Major Case Team, and the incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved, the current condition of the man who was shot, or further details about what led to the confrontation inside the residence.