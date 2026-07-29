Man shot by police during domestic incident in Lehigh Township
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was shot by an officer during a domestic call in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
What we know:
Lehigh Township Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Heritage Lane for a domestic incident between a 49-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman on Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 3:51 p.m.
Upon entering the residence, police say a confrontation occurred between the 49-year-old man and officers, during which a taser was deployed and the man was shot by an officer.
After the shooting, Northampton Regional EMS transported the man from the residence to a local hospital.
The officer-involved shooting happened during a response to a domestic incident, and multiple law enforcement agencies are now involved in the investigation.
The Pennsylvania State Police say the case is being investigated by the Troop M Major Case Team, and the incident remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of those involved, the current condition of the man who was shot, or further details about what led to the confrontation inside the residence.
The Source: Information from the Pennsylvania State Police.