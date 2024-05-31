Famous 4th Street Deli to reopen Friday after health code violations

The Famous 4th Street Deli, a staple in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood, was recently closed by the health department due to code violations.

The deli, located on the 700 block of South 4th Street, will reopen Friday after city health officials forced its closure on Wednesday.

The violations levied against the deli include mouse droppings on a slicer and pink slime found in the ice machines, according to a report.

The owner, who purchased the deli in January, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he's confident the issue is resolved.

The Famous 4th Street Deli opened in 1923 and, according to its website, is a "Philadelphia mainstay" and has been visited by numerous celebrities and politicians.