Fancy Brigade Division hires Emmy winning producer, to enhance storytelling for a larger audience

It wouldn’t be a New Year’s Day in Philadelphia without the Mummers Parade.

The Fancy Brigade Division of the Mummers is hiring some Emmy Award-winning help.

John Best, a nationally acclaimed event producer, will be the new event producer, beginning next year.

Fancy Brigade Division of the Mummers.

He will lead a transformation of the Fancy Brigade Festival and Finale during the Mummers Parade, as well as how it is presented on television and streaming services.

"The Fancies have a long history of over 60 years and we’re going to continue to tell their story. We will bring their story to a bigger audience and help them build a bigger future," Best said.

The Mummers have a long and storied history in Philadelphia, evolving from a wide range of customs, dating the 18th century. The first official Mummers Parade was January 1, 1901.