Farmers concerned about food supply amid rising diesel prices

The price of fuel could soon be affecting more than just our wallets. The price of diesel has skyrocketed so much that farmers are concerned about how they are going to harvest and import various foods and goods.

The farm equipment that is used to harvest and deliver foods all run on diesel and farmers are saying that it’s costing them three times more to fill their tractors.

With the upgraded cost in shipping prices, vendors at Cowtown Farmer’s Market in South Jersey are fearful that they may not be able to access their products.

"All my imports are double or triple the price of what they used to be," said Scott, a vendor that sells healing balms and oils out of a stall at the Cowtown Farmer's Market. "Now that the shipping is going insane, all my products are going up in cost, almost double."

The shipping costs are just one of the issues that the farming business is experiencing. Cowtown’s market is nationally known for its rodeo, but owner, Grant Harris is worried about the cost to transport and feed his livestock.

"We have to haul these animals and the trucking rates have doubled in the last six months. It’s just crazy," Harris said.

The market, consisting of 600 animals, is going to cost a lot to harvest, according to the farm workers that planted corn on Tuesday morning that will feed the animals throughout the upcoming winter.

"We don't know what all the all-in costs are going to be until we harvest it," said Harris. "Harvesting is based on very expensive equipment and diesel fuel, and it's been running about $5,000 to chop a thousand tons of corn. I wouldn't be surprised if it's pushing $10,000 now."

On Monday, the New Jersey Farm Bureau urged people on Facebook to support local farmers and farmer’s markets because of the recent difficulties that farmers have experienced. Cowtown market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.