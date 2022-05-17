Ex-boyfriend kills woman's new lover in 'love triangle' shootout, Philadelphia police say

Police say a love triangle turned deadly after a shootout erupted in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her new lover as both exchanged gunfire.

At least 14 spent shell casing were reportedly found at the scene; three inside the ex-boyfriend's minivan. The victim's semi-automatic handgun was also found.

Police believe the shooting was domestic related, and possibly stemmed from a love triangle.

The suspect fled on foot, but a female witness is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.