Ex-boyfriend kills woman's new lover in 'love triangle' shootout, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a love triangle turned deadly after a shootout erupted in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
A 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her new lover as both exchanged gunfire.
At least 14 spent shell casing were reportedly found at the scene; three inside the ex-boyfriend's minivan. The victim's semi-automatic handgun was also found.
Police believe the shooting was domestic related, and possibly stemmed from a love triangle.
The suspect fled on foot, but a female witness is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.