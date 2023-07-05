Fast moving fierce Camden County storm creates widespread damage; residents thankful for no injuries

South Jersey residents are cleaning up from storms Tuesday night, after a fast and fierce storm flooded roads, downed trees and caused power outages, all while people were trying to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"It was crazy! We were sitting there, then all of a sudden, it was just like a monsoon!" Paige Heine described the stormy situation she was in.

In less than an hour, one Haddonfield neighborhood took in nearly three inches of rain while also dealing with straight line winds, some reaching 90 mph.

Paige Heine lives in the neighborhood and explained how coming home from work almost wasn’t possible with the flooding and fallen debris from the downburst.

"It was like a huge, giant tree. I was driving home from work and I couldn’t see anything. My high beams were on, everyone’s power was out, I couldn’t see. Almost every street I couldn’t get through to my house," Heine said.

Once neighbors were able to step outside, they saw sidewalks completely upended and a tree some 90 feet blown over across the street.

"It was leaning over the roadway," Froggy Alamand.

Alamand rents the home, but came down from the shore first thing to assess damage. He says it’s been an all-day effort to clean the debris, let alone begin repairs.

"How long have you been out here cleaning?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.

"My son owns a property management company, thank God. He was here most of the night cutting down the logs and what-not all day. All hands-on deck," Alamand replied.

Power was out for at least 24 hours and neighbors have a lot of cleaning to do, but, overall, they are counting their blessings.