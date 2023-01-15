Fatal Fairhill car accident involved stolen vehicle, police say

article

A man died after an auto accident involving, police say, a stolen vehicle, in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

Officials say the accident happened Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., at North 5th Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old driver was in a reportedly stolen Kia sedan, traveling north on 5th Street and speeding.

The sedan slammed into a Toyota Corolla, on the driver’s side. The Corolla was traveling west on Lehigh Avenue.

The driver of the Corolla, a 33-year-old man, was trapped inside the car and died at the scene.

People inside the Kia had minor injuries and were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested in the ER at Temple and officials say charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing with Philadelphia Police AID unit.