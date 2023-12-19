Roof collapses as fire rips through abandoned church in Delaware County

A fire broke out inside a church in Delaware County early Tuesday morning, prompting a response from several emergency crews.

Heavy flames engulfed the church as firefighters arrived at West 3rd and Parker streets in Chester just before 4 a.m.

The fire was upgraded to three alarms as the church's roof collapsed due to the flames.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the church was "basically abandoned," and there were no reports of anyone inside at the time.

No other structures have been affected by the blaze, and no injuries to fire crews or civilians, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.