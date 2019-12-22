Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

article

One person is dead following a multiple vehicle crash on I-95 in Norttheast Philadelphia.

I-95 northbound came to a standstill at Academy Road around 6:45 p.m.

All lanes of traffic were temporarily shut down.

One person died, though no details were released regarding that person’s role in the crash. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP