Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead following a multiple vehicle crash on I-95 in Norttheast Philadelphia.
I-95 northbound came to a standstill at Academy Road around 6:45 p.m.
All lanes of traffic were temporarily shut down.
One person died, though no details were released regarding that person’s role in the crash. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP