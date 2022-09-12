Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn in Germantown, police say

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane around 12:40 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was found dead on his front lawn.

Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked in front of the victim's house and waited for him to come outside before a man stepped outside of the car and "ambushed and executed," according to Captain Anthony Ginaldi.

The man was a SEPTA manager and father of seven, police say.

Officials says 15 spent shell casings were found on the scene.

Ginaldi says the bullets were fired in rapid succession, leading authorities to believe that the gun used in the shooting may have been modified.

According to authorities, there is surveillance video that investigators will use as part of the ongoing investigation.