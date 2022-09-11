Officials: 17-year-old girl shot and killed while walking her dog in Frankford

article

A 17-year-old girl has been shot and killed in Frankford.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.

Police arrived to find the girl with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she died a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the girl was walking with a friend, walking along the sidewalk with her dog, when the shooting happened.

Police say they are looking for occupants of a gray, or dark-colored Dodge Challenger. They are actively investigating the shooting.