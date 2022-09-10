Man, 64, shot multiple times and killed at Center City SEPTA platform

article

A 64-year-old man is dead after he was shot at the Center City underground 19th and Market Streets SEPTA platform.

Officials said the shooting happened on the eastbound platform Saturday afternoon, around 2:15.

The man was reportedly shot in the head, shoulder, hand and back.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials said, after viewing surveillance video, it appeared the victim and the shooter were involved in a fight and the victim reportedly punched the shooter. It was then the shooter fired the weapon.

Medics rushed the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

Police are investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no one is in custody.