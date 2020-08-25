Father, daughter duo build marimba during quarantine

A father and daughter from Bucks County built a marimba during quarantine.

Kaitlyn Zajkowski became enamored with the marimba a couple of years ago when she joined the Quakertown Community High School marching band but when the pandemic hit and students went home she had no access to the band room.

Kaitlyn was longing for the instrument again, a way to practice, and find peace through learning music.

Marimbas can run into the thousands and that's when the senior came up with the idea to build her own. Kaitlyn enlisted the help of her dad.

"She researched it and did everything that needed to be done. We cut the board. She made it make noise. She used an app on her phone to tune it," Ed Zajkowski said.

Advertisement

The father and daughter spent more than three months working nights and weekends to make Kaitlyn's dream come true.

Band practice is back on at Quakertown High with guidelines in place. School starts in mid-September. Kaitlyn and her dad say they will always treasure the time spent on this project.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP