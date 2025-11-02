Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia gunfire

The Brief A father and his teenage son found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time when gunfire erupted in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday. Police say the 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were talking outside a home when they were shot. Both are in stable condition at the hospital, and were visiting from outside the city.



Police investigation underway in Northeast Philadelphia

What we know:

Police say the 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were talking outside a home when they were shot. The father was hit in the stomach and arm, while the teenager was shot in the stomach. Both are in stable condition at the hospital, and were visiting from outside the city.

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in an alleyway between Shelmire and Vista Streets. Police say two groups, one consisting of four people, exchanged gunfire, but no one from either group was injured.

What they're saying:

"Innocent bystanders, that we know for certain," Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department told FOX 29's Kelly Rule. "We don’t have a motive at this time, but the crime scene consists of multiple spent shell casings on both sides, both ends of the alleyway."

What's next:

Police have recovered some surveillance footage of the shooting and are working to gather more evidence. They encourage anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-TIPS.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police are still working to identify the individuals involved.