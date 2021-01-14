FBI: Delaware man seen holding confederate flag during Capitol riot surrenders

article

A Delaware man infamously seen holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riots turned himself in to federal authorities, FBI Baltimore confirms to Fox 29.

Federal agents say Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter surrendered at the U.S. Marshals' office in Wilmington. The men will reportedly appear by video in a D.C. federal court Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation thumbed Seefried along with dozens more who were spotted inside the Capitol after a pro-Trump rally spiraled into chaos. In an FBI handout, Seefried is allegedly pictured walking the halls of the Capitol with a Confederate flag resting on his left shoulder.

Multiple suspected rioters, including a retired Pennsylvania firefighter, are now facing federal charges in the wake of the violent events on Jan. 6 that left 5 dead and many injured.

Meanwhile, the House voted to impeach President Trump on Thursday for the second time in his term on charges of "incitement of insurrection."

