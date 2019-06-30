FBI, Homeland Security warn of domestic terrorist attacks ahead of July 4

The FBI, Homeland Security and other intelligence organizations are issuing a new warning ahead of the holiday about domestic terrorists.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center issued the joint bulletin on Wednesday with a message urging law enforcement personnel to remain vigilant for suspicious activity.

"Federal authorities are warning that white supremacists and other political radicals could look to attack Independence Day revelers on July 4, noting in a bulletin to law enforcement around the country that domestic terrorists “have attacked perceived oppressors, opponents, or enemies engaged in outdoor First Amendment-protected rallies or protests during past summers," part of the bulletin read.

Although there has been no credible to Philadelphia's Fourth of July, authorities on various levels are taking the Homeland Security warning very seriously.

Mayor Jim Kenney is confident about enhancements made to the city's security plan.

"I think we'll be fine," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Those enhancements include more security and more barriers where the festivities take place.

However, most visitors and locals in Philadelphia are not worried about the security alert even though none of them had ever experienced the security practices in place for the Fourth in years past.

There will be seven entry and exit points along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the Mayor's Office.