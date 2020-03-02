FBI on scene of standoff situation in Reading

Authorities are investigating a standoff situation in Berks County that has been unfolding since the early hours of Monday morning.

FBI agents with military equipment and large armored cars were seen outside a home on Gordon Street.

While it is unknown at this time what caused the standoff, FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports hearing "at least" two large explosions throughout the day.

Cole reports that the situation may have been sparked by an earlier shooting during which authorities chased a suspect into the area.

US Attorney William McSwain joined local police and FBI agents on the scene.

This is a developing story

___

