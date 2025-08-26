FBI releases new images in armored truck robberies across Philadelphia area

The Brief The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating multiple armored truck robberies that occurred in the Philadelphia area this summer. The incidents occurred between June 26 and August 12, 2025. New images released by the FBI show the suspects wanted for the crimes.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia Field Office has released new images of the suspects they say are wanted for armored truck robberies in the Philly area this summer.

What we know:

The FBI is asking for the public's help regarding four armored truck robberies and the attempted robbery of an additional armored truck that occurred in Philadelphia and Cheltenham between June 26 and August 12.

They say two to three unknown suspects were observed at each of the robberies.

The suspects are described as Black males in their 20s with a thin to medium build.

One suspect has a light complexion, hazel eyes, and freckles.

The suspects have been seen wearing all black clothing, black or grey hooded sweatshirts, and black or grey pants.

Officials say they also wore gloves and face coverings during the robberies.

In three of the four robberies, the FBI says the suspects took the duty weapons of the armored truck drivers, and in each of the robberies, the suspects were armed with a black handgun and AR-style rifles.

They say the suspects used the following vehicles, which were previously reported stolen: a brown Nissan Altima, silver Honda Accord, black Nissan Maxima, black Dodge Durango, and black Acura TLX, each with dark tinted windows.

These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning these robberies, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.