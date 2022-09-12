FBI searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in North Philadelphia

article

The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the person who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

At around 12:55 p.m., authorities say the suspect entered the bank on North Broad Street, waited in line, approached the teller, and demanded money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen heading south on Broad Street.

Police describe the subject as a man, about 5'10-5'11 tall, thin build, wearing a blue, white, and green plaid shirt, black pants, black cap with "Philadelphia" on it, black face mask, and white shoes, carrying a blue duffel bag.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and police are urging anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect to call th FBI or the Violent Crimes Task force at 215-418-4000, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's capture.