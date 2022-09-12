Egg Harbor City man sentenced on sex assault and endangerment of 2 children

article

An Egg Harbor City man was sentenced on sex assault and endangerment of two Atlantic County children, officials announced Monday.

Brian L. Avis, 60, was sentenced to an aggregate 17 years in New Jersey State Prison for aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old that was committed in 1996 and child endangerment of a 5-year-old in 2003, according to authorities.

"Since 1996, the Legislature has greatly enhanced the penalties for sexual offenses involving children. If committed today this defendant would have faced the potential for much more severe consequences," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer who represented the State. "For more than two decades the victims and their families have waited to know who did this. They may never know why Brian Avis chose them, but today, at a minimum, they have a degree of closure and a measure of justice,"

These cases were considered cold cases with little leads as to the suspect's identity, until 2021, according to Flammer. After Detectives from the City of Brigantine and the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit renewed their efforts and utilized updated technologies, detectives say Avis was arrested for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old Brigantine girl.

Authorities say once Avis was in custody, his fingerprints were linked to a similar incident in 2003 that involved a 5-year-old Galloway Township girl.

Avis' sentencing calls for 12 years for the aggravated sexual assault and five years for endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. Officials say both sentences must be served consecutively and Avis is also subject to Megan's Law and Community Supervision for Life.

"Today's sentencing is the result of the diligent detective work by the members of our Cold Case Unit and our law enforcement partners who utilized modern day technology to bring these cases to a successful conclusion," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Both victims and family members were present at the sentencing and one of the victims told the court and Avis that his actions have caused her lifelong emotional trauma. Authorities say the defendant apologized to both victims at the time of the sentencing.

These cases were investigated by the City of Brigantine and Galloway Township Police Departments, the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unity and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.