Man, 23, charged in police-involved shooting outside a Center City nightclub, police say

The District Attorney's Office announced charges on Monday against a 23-year-old man for his role in an officer-involved shooting outside a Center city nightclub early Sunday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., authorities say three plainclothes police officers responded to a fight among several people at the corner of 13th and Chancellor Streets, outside of Woody's nightclub. As officers attempted to break up the altercation, they say they faced resistance from the crowd.

Authorities say Lawrence Evans allegedly punched one officer before he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers. After being ordered to drop his weapon, police say Evans allegedly discharged his firearm several times while running away from the officers.

Evans was detained and arrested after authorities say he was shot in the shoulder by one of the responding officers. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials say Evans has no criminal record and was in lawful possession of his firearm. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of simple assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of possession of an instrument of crime, according to police.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations (OISI) Unit, along with the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney's Office are actively investigating this incident.