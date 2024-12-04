FBI seeking information in decades-old cold case death of infant found in New Jersey dumpster
article
WASHINGTON TWP, N.J. - For the second time in less than two months, federal investigators are asking for information on the decades-old cold case murder of an infant in New Jersey.
The body of "Baby Jane Doe" was found in a dumpster behind a Gloucester County shopping center on Ganttown Road in Washington Township on Dec. 4, 1988.
Investigators say the seven pound infant was found wrapped in a beach towel that depicted an African plains scene and placed in a plastic trash bag.
The death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, according to authorities.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about the nearly 40-year-old cold case to contact local authorities.