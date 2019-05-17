FDA warns of potential serious injury from tattoo ink contaminated with bacteria

Tattoo parlors across the country are checking on whether they carry a type of ink that is now being recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration this week sent an advisory about the types of tattoo ink that are contaminated with bacteria that can lead to serious infections or other health issues.

The inks are manufactured by the companies, Scalp Aesthetics, Dynamic Color and Color Art Incorporated. People getting a tattoo should ask the artist or studio, if they use any of these inks.

For more information, click here.



-- Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

-- Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

-- Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

This story was written in Oakland, Calif.