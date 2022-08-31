Feathered Fun! The birds - including penguins - are back at the Philadelphia Zoo

Penguins, flamingos and emus - oh, my! The Philadelphia Zoo's birds are finally making their highly anticipated return.

Several bird species have been residing inside since April amid the threat of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Precautions were taken to protect the zoo's animals from wild birds as cases spread along the Atlantic flyway.

"I’m extremely proud of the way the zoo keepers, veterinarians, curators and facilities teams came together to reach a common goal: protect the health and well-being of the animals under our care," says Rachel Metz, Vice President of Animal Well-being.

However, last week, the zoo opened the doors to their outdoor exhibits and let them free. Humboldt penguins, Caribbean flamingos, emus, southern ground hornbills and more are ready for visitors once again - - just in time for the last week of summer!

Zoo teams say they will continue to monitor HPAI ahead of this year's fall bird migration.