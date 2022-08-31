Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals

article

The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply.

"For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."

The study surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. The residents were then asked to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.

Preply used the data to calculate the average "rudeness score" for each city.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Philadelphia ranked in the number one spot, followed by Memphis and New York City.

While the average city score for rudeness is 5.10, Philadelphia received a score of 6.43.

The most common rude behaviors in U.S. cities include people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic and being noisy in shared spaces, according to Preply.

For Philadelphia specifically, the study found that people in Philadelphia are most likely to use their phone on speaker when in public places.

"If you're familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you," the website said. "Although nicknamed the ‘City of Brotherly Love,' Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city."

Philadelphia also ranked in the number one spot for cities with the rudest locals.

In contrast, Austin, San Diego and Fort Worth were tanked as the most polite cities in the country.