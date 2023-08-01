Federal Transit Administration involved in probe of SEPTA safety standards following series of crashes

As the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigates a rash of SEPTA crashes, other agencies are set to get involved.

Initial rumblings suggested that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) could also probe SEPTA's safety standards.

After the report aired on FOX 29 on Tuesday evening, the FTA, an overnight arm of the Department of Transportation, said it is part of the probe of SEPTA's recent trolley crash.

As SEPTA conducts its own investigation, the FTA could decide to perform a deep-dive investigation of the agency's safety procedures, similar to a probe they did in Boston.

FTA officials say the agency will consider appropriate actions if it receives additional information on the SEPTA crashes.

SEPTA vehicles were involved in five crashes in July alone, including a violent collision between two buses on Roosevelt Boulevard that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman and injured others.

In another incident, three more people were hurt when a SEPTA trolley rolled out of a repair depot in Southwest Philadelphia and smashed into a historic house.

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the transit authority is "still looking at" what caused each of the incidents.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports the NTSB is investigating the trolley crash and could soon be joined by the Federal Transit Administration, a safety oversight arm of the Dept. of Transportation.

"We wouldn't see the Federal Transit Administration oversight as a black eye. What we are very concerned about is the five incidents," Busch told FOX 29.

SEPTA says it does not expect the FTA to take control, but it could draw up a safety plan with recommendations that SEPTA must follow or face sharp penalties, like the loss of federal dollars.

Any funding cuts are a threat for an agency facing what it calls a "fiscal cliff" when its COVID money ends.

In the past, the FTA probed Boston's transit system and enacted aggressive safety changes for workers.