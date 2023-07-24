Regional Rail construction project causing temporary changes to SEPTA routes through August

article

Ongoing construction part of the Southwest Connection Improvement Program will cause temporary changes to SEPTA routes on several lines.

According to SEPTA officials, the agency will finish rebuilding an important part of the Regional Rail in the University City area as part of the final phase of the program.

Work began on Saturday and is expected to continue through August 26. It will alter routes for passengers who use the Airport, Media/Wawa and Wilmington/Newark lines.

Crews will be working to rebuild the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line between 30th Street Station and the Arsenal Interlocking, which date back more than 80 years, according to officials.

The track area will support Wilmington/Newark and Airport Line services, making important connections for South Philadelphia, Center City, and Delaware County, officials say.

The following service changes will be in effect:

Penn Medicine Station

Shuttle buses will provide service between 33rd & Spruce and William H. Gray 30th Street Station

Media/Wawa Line

There will be no train service from July 24 through July 28

On weekdays, shuttle buses will provide service between 49th Street Station, 33rd & Spruce and the William H. Gray 30th Street Station

On weekends, shuttle buses will provide service between Swarthmore Station, 33rd & Spruce, and the William H. Gray 30th Street Station

Wilmington/Newark Line

There will be no train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson, or Temple University Stations

All trains will arrive and depart at the William H. Gray 30th Street Station from the Amtrak Main Terminal's lower-level platform

Airport Line

There will be no train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson, or the Temple University Stations

On weekdays, there will be hourly train service from all Airport Terminals, Eastwick, and the William H. Gray 30th Street Station

On weekend, shuttle buses will provide service between all Airport Terminals, Eastwick, and the William H. Gray 30th Street Station

For more information on the project, timeline of construction and additional schedule changes, click here.