2 injured after SEPTA bus hits pole, crashes in Fishtown: officials

article

Philadelphia police and emergency crews were on the scene of a SEPTA bus crash in Fishtown Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 8:15 near the intersection of West Girard and Frankford avenues.

SEPTA officials say an operator struck a pole on the sidewalk.

Two passengers reported non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

This follows the deadly crash of two SEPTA buses Friday, with one person killed and 14 injured, including the drivers.