FedEx can now get you a passport in just 24-hours

The summer is here and FedEx wants to make sure that traveling abroad is easier than ever.

FedEx and RushMyPassport are teaming up to offer travelers expedited U.S. passport services nationwide.

“Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn’t ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process,” said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office.

Typically, obtaining a passport from the U.S. State Department can take up to eight weeks. But now, the new service can help travelers who are short on time or need their passport rushed can do just that.

According to a press release from FedEx, the services will also include “overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.”

Travelers can secure their expedited or rushed passport renewals in six tiers:

24-hour service

Next-day service

Priority service

Rush service

Standard service

Rush renewal

“I’ve helped many customers to get passport photos to renew their passport last minute after realizing it isn’t ready for an upcoming trip,” said Bayardo Ruiz, Flagship Store Manager, New York, NY. “The huge advantage of this new offering is now our customers can stop by any one of more than 2,000 locations across the country and get all their passport needs handled quickly and easily.”