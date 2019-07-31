Feds: Bloods-linked gang used NJ rec center in drug operation; 12 charged

article

Federal authorities have charged 12 people with running a drug ring partly out of a Newark recreation center where three of them worked.

The group included reputed members of the G-Shine set of the Bloods street gang and is alleged to have sold heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The three employees allegedly used the Rotunda Recreation Center to receive and store drugs. They have been suspended by the city.

Authorities said the three were seasonal employees and at least one had a prior drug record.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Wednesday that under city policy, the employees weren't subjected to criminal background checks because they were part-time workers. Baraka said he plans to change that policy going forward.