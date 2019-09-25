Feds raid Bensalem home of pain management doctor indicted in alleged drug scheme

article

Authorities have arrested a pain management doctor following a raid on his Bucks County home.

Dr. Neil Anand was indicted on Sept. 10 on one count of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to court documents.

Federal agents could be seen conducting a search at Anand's home on the 1300 block of Cheltenham Drive Wednesday morning.

Anand operates practices on Frankford and Ridge avenues in Philadelphia and on Hulmeville Road in Bensalem.

Proseuctors allege that Anand, two foreign doctors and a nurse practictioner executed a scheme to defraud healt care benefit programs, providing patients with "goody bags" of medically unnecessary medications, including painkillers, sedatives, muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The alleged scam, which took place from around November 2015 to July 2019, cost health care benefit programs like Medicare more than $4 million.

Court documents show Anand allegedly left pre-signed blank prescription pads at his practice for two defendants to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances to patients. Those defendants were not licensed to practice medicine in the United States and were not registered with the DEA, according to the indictment.

Anand has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.