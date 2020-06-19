Feds: Woman who worked at Delaware County autism services provider faces child porn charges

article

A Philadelphia woman who previously worked with children is facing federal child porn charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

Federal authorities say Tayanna Bowman, 23, has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. Investigators say the charges arise out of the her alleged distribution of images and videos — including to an undercover federal agent — on a file sharing platform over the internet.

“The allegations in this case are disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “Any child exploitation case is a very serious matter, but here, the defendant was working with vulnerable, autistic children while she was engaged with an online community of individuals interested in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children -- and illegally distributing child pornography to that community. It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable members of society and we will continue to uphold that duty by bringing to justice anybody who preys upon minor children.”

Bowman was employed as a behavioral health technician at ChanceLight Autism Services in Havertown until June 12, 2020. Previously, she was employed as a teaching assistant at Cynthia’s Little Treasures Day Care on North 63rd Street in West Philadelphia.

The investigation is ongoing.

